Europe moves to calm wary industries ...

Europe moves to calm wary industries about China

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

As the European Union forges closer ties with China, the bloc is also moving to calm concern that Chinese exporters will destroy EU-based industries ranging from steel to solar. The EU will retain the scope to impose hefty levies against Chinese businesses that sell goods below cost in Europe under a planned tariff overhaul, according to Salvatore Cicu, an Italian member of the European Parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June 7 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr '17 slumdog indians 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC