Cyclists in southwest China balk at city's new 70cm wide bike lane
Cyclists the world over are prone to complain that their needs take second place to car drivers, but in the southwest Chinese city of Kunming they might just have a point. Authorities in one part of the city, the capital of Yunnan province, have provided a measly 70cm wide lane - barely wide enough to walk in - for non-motorised vehicles, provoking wide discussion online as China witnesses a surging number of private cars.
