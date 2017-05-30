Cyclists in southwest China balk at c...

Cyclists in southwest China balk at city's new 70cm wide bike lane

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Cyclists the world over are prone to complain that their needs take second place to car drivers, but in the southwest Chinese city of Kunming they might just have a point. Authorities in one part of the city, the capital of Yunnan province, have provided a measly 70cm wide lane - barely wide enough to walk in - for non-motorised vehicles, provoking wide discussion online as China witnesses a surging number of private cars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June 7 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr '17 slumdog indians 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,744 • Total comments across all topics: 281,525,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC