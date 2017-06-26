Crown's Jason O'Connor Jailed by China for Gambling-Related Crimes

Crown Resorts Ltd.'s head of international high-roller operations was sentenced to 10 months in jail by a Shanghai court in China's biggest crackdown on an overseas casino operator courting customers on the mainland. The sentence for Jason O'Connor, Crown's top executive on trial, was announced by Graeme Meehan, Australia's Consul General in Shanghai. Two other Australians, Jerry Xuan and Pan Dan, received nine months imprisonment, he said.

