Crown employees charged in China

The Crown Resorts employees detained in China have all been charged with the illegal promotion of gambling on the Chinese mainland. The cases of all 15 employees have been referred to Shanghai's Baoshan District Court, the James Packer-controlled casino operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

