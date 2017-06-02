Conflicting Trends Highlight EU-China Business Ties
The business relationship between China and Europe is showing several contradictory trends as Beijing seeks to protect its own state-owned enterprises and its leaders seek foreign investments promising further liberalization in rules. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was in Berlin on Wednesday calling for joint efforts to promote trade liberalization and investment facilitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|4 hr
|Rainbow Power
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|22 hr
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC