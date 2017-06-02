Conflicting Trends Highlight EU-China...

Conflicting Trends Highlight EU-China Business Ties

The business relationship between China and Europe is showing several contradictory trends as Beijing seeks to protect its own state-owned enterprises and its leaders seek foreign investments promising further liberalization in rules. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was in Berlin on Wednesday calling for joint efforts to promote trade liberalization and investment facilitation.

