Coal on the rise in China, US, India after major 2016 drop
The world's biggest coal users - China, the United States and India - have boosted coal mining in 2017, in an abrupt departure from last year's record global decline for the heavily polluting fuel and a setback to efforts to rein in climate change emissions. Mining data reviewed by The Associated Press show that production through May is up by at least 121 million tons, or 6 , for the three countries compared to the same period last year.
