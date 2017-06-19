Chinese zoo denies mistreating - naturally thin' bear

A zoo in central China has dismissed allegations of animal abuse after images of a seemingly emaciated brown bear appeared online. The zoo, in Xinxiang People's Park, Henan province, said on its Weibo microblog that the animal, which is just a year old, has a "relatively thin frame" because it is still growing and doesn't retain fat in the same way adult bears do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.