Chinese Missiles May Be Getting A Boost, And This Could Be Bad News For American Air Power

China is reportedly building new engines for the development of hypersonic missiles with up to three times the range of existing Chinese weapons systems, potentially threatening American air and naval assets operating in the Asia Pacific, a critical region where China is rapidly expanding its military presence. As China's air and naval strength is still inferior to that of the U.S., the Chinese military relies heavily on an anti-access, area-denial defense strategy.

