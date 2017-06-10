China's slam dunk - sharing economy' booms, but can it last? 1234

China's slam dunk - sharing economy' ...

China's slam dunk - sharing economy' booms, but can it last?

BEIJING: Fancy shooting some hoops, but don't have a basketball? Caught in the rain with no umbrella? Smartphone run out of juice? China's rapidly expanding "sharing economy", which already provides car rides and bicycle hire on demand, can help. For just 2 yuan an hour, Nate Liu, a student at the Beijing Language and Culture University, rents a basketball from a court-side vending machine by scanning a barcode on his smartphone.

