China's New Pesticide Regulations Become Effective
On June 1, 2017, in the People's Republic of China , a newly revised Regulation on Pesticide Administration became effective. The newly revised RPA was approved during the 164th executive meeting of the State Council of China on February 8, 2017 and published as Decree Number 677 of the State Council of China on April 1, 2017.
