China's new indigenous satellite fails to enter orbit

Beijing, Jun 19 In a rare setback to China's ambitious space programme, the Communist giant's first indigenous communications satellite for live radio and TV broadcasts today failed to enter its preset orbit. With a takeoff weight of more than five tonnes, Zhongxing-9A was launched from the southwest Xichang Satellite Launch Centre today.

