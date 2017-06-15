China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate g...

China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate granted medical parole

Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer. Liu's lawyer Mo Shaoping told The Associated Press on Monday that Liu was being treated and was in stable condition at China Medical University No.

Chicago, IL

