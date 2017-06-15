China's jailed Nobel Peace laureate granted medical parole
Jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo has been released on medical parole after his May 23 diagnosis of late-stage liver cancer. Liu's lawyer Mo Shaoping told The Associated Press on Monday that Liu was being treated and was in stable condition at China Medical University No.
