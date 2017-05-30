China's foreign ministry says Zambia has not justified the arrest of its citizens. Photo: Handout
A pregnant woman among a group of 31 Chinese citizens accused of involvement in illegal mining in Zambia has been refused bail, according to a Chinese media report. The two-month pregnant woman was among five women arrested during police raids in the town of Chingola last week.
