China's dog meat festival opens despite ban rumours

A notorious Chinese dog meat festival opened on Wednesday with butchers hacking up slabs of canines and cooks frying the flesh, despite rumours that authorities would impose a ban this year. After initial reports that authorities would ban the meat at the summer solstice event in the southern city of Yulin, animal rights groups said vendors and officials reached a compromise and set a limit of two dogs displayed per stall.

