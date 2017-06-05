China's Bright Scholar eyes expansion...

China's Bright Scholar eyes expansion in first-tier mainland cities

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Bright Scholar Education, the largest operator of K-12 international and bilingual schools in China by number of students, plans to open facilities in Beijing and Shanghai as the next step in its market expansion. The company has also set an ambitious goal of becoming a global education giant in the longer term by establishing schools in Britain and the United States, the company's top executive told the South China Morning Post .

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May '17 satan 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,688,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC