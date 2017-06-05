China's Bright Scholar eyes expansion in first-tier mainland cities
Bright Scholar Education, the largest operator of K-12 international and bilingual schools in China by number of students, plans to open facilities in Beijing and Shanghai as the next step in its market expansion. The company has also set an ambitious goal of becoming a global education giant in the longer term by establishing schools in Britain and the United States, the company's top executive told the South China Morning Post .
