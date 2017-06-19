China's booming sharing economy is se...

China's booming sharing economy is set to grow, but it's hard to make a buck

Fancy shooting some hoops in China, but don't have a basketball? Caught in the rain with no umbrella? Smartphone run out of battery? China's rapidly expanding "sharing economy", which already provides car rides and bicycle hire on demand, can help. For just 2 yuan an hour, Nate Liu, a student at the Beijing Language and Culture University, rents a basketball from a court-side vending machine by scanning a barcode on his smartphone.

Chicago, IL

