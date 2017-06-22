China, US hold fruitful security talks

China, US hold fruitful security talks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: China Daily

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi co-chairs a diplomatic and security dialogue with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis as Fang Fenghui , a member of China's Central Military Commission and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, also participates in the dialogue in Washington, the United States, on June 21, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua] China and the United States concluded a constructive high-level dialogue in Washington on Wednesday, according to the Chinese delegation attending the inaugural China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue .

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,478 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC