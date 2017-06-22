China, US hold fruitful security talks

Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi co-chairs a diplomatic and security dialogue with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis as Fang Fenghui , a member of China's Central Military Commission and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, also participates in the dialogue in Washington, the United States, on June 21, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua] China and the United States concluded a constructive high-level dialogue in Washington on Wednesday, according to the Chinese delegation attending the inaugural China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue .

