China, US hold fruitful security talks
Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi co-chairs a diplomatic and security dialogue with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis as Fang Fenghui , a member of China's Central Military Commission and chief of the CMC Joint Staff Department, also participates in the dialogue in Washington, the United States, on June 21, 2017. [Photo/Xinhua] China and the United States concluded a constructive high-level dialogue in Washington on Wednesday, according to the Chinese delegation attending the inaugural China-US Diplomatic and Security Dialogue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th...
|Jun 14
|Artimus
|2
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|1
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC