China upset at Mattis' "irresponsible remarks" on S.China Sea
China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction with what it labeled "irresponsible remarks" on the South China Sea by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis during a security forum at the weekend. He told the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that the construction and militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea undermined regional stability.
