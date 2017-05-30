China upset at Mattis' "irresponsible...

China upset at Mattis' "irresponsible remarks" on S.China Sea

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction with what it labeled "irresponsible remarks" on the South China Sea by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis during a security forum at the weekend. He told the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that the construction and militarization of artificial islands in the South China Sea undermined regional stability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June 17 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May 9 satan 14
News British politician calls on Chinese community t... Apr '17 slumdog indians 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC