China unlikely to see repeat of 2013 ...

China unlikely to see repeat of 2013 market turbulence-Financial News

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Men look at an electronic board showing stock market information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China January 5, 2016. China is unlikely to see a repeat of the market turbulence similar to that of June 2013 as the risk of another liquidity crisis was currently low, the state-run Financial News newspaper said on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Fri Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May '17 satan 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,332 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC