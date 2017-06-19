China, U.S. agree aim of 'complete, irreversible' Korean denuclearization
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the newly-built Dental Sanitary Goods Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency June 20, 2017. KCNA/via China and the United States agreed that efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula should be "complete, verifiable and irreversible", Chinese state media said on Saturday, reporting the results of high level talks in Washington this week.
