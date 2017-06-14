China to to recommence US beef import

China to recommence US beef import

Read more: The China Post

China plans to resume U.S. beef imports, which were halted in 2003, in a move to boost economic ties and further balance the trade surplus with the United States. The two countries finalized protocol details that mean US exporters can prepare for their first shipments in 14 years.

