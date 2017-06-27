China to further open up its economy to foreign investors: premier
China will increase access to the service and manufacturing sectors, relax restrictions on foreign ownership, and treat Chinese and foreign companies on an equal basis, Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday. Li made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2017, also known as Summer Davos, in the northeastern coastal city of Dalian.
