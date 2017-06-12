China successfully sends pairs of entangled photons from space
Beijing, Jun 16 For the first time, China has successfully sent pairs of entangled photons from a satellite in orbit to three ground stations in the country each separated by more than 1,200-km, in a major breakthrough that opens up prospects for practical quantum communications. This satellite-based technology opens up bright prospects for both practical quantum communications and fundamental quantum optics experiments at distances previously inaccessible on the ground Pan Jianwei, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said.
