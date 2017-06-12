China soybean futures hit 3-month highs on talk of import crackdown
China's soybean futures hit three-month highs on Monday, as talk that the world's top bean buyer has ramped up checks on imports of genetically modified beans, spurred expectations of tighter supplies even as the market remained awash with supplies. China allows imported beans to be used by crushers to make soymeal for animal feed but none of the beans, all of which are genetically modified, are permitted for use in food products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May '17
|satan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC