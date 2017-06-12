China soybean futures hit 3-month highs on talk of import crackdown

China's soybean futures hit three-month highs on Monday, as talk that the world's top bean buyer has ramped up checks on imports of genetically modified beans, spurred expectations of tighter supplies even as the market remained awash with supplies. China allows imported beans to be used by crushers to make soymeal for animal feed but none of the beans, all of which are genetically modified, are permitted for use in food products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.