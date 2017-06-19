China slashes murder sentence in loan...

China slashes murder sentence in loan-shark killing case

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A Chinese court rescinded on Friday a life sentence handed to man who killed a loan shark who had sexually taunted his mother, in a case that has made national headlines and ignited heated online debate. The government has promised to redress miscarriages of justice after several high profile cases, including wrongful executions of people later proven to be not guilty.

