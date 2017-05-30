China says Iran membership of Shangha...

China says Iran membership of Shanghai security bloc to be discussed at summit

China supports Iran's membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization security bloc, jointly led by China and Russia, and the subject will be discussed at the group's summit this week, a senior diplomat said on Monday. The SCO refused to initiate Iran's accession last year despite a request from Russia which backs Tehran's bid, indicating possible divisions between Beijing and Moscow.

