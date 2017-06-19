China realises world's longest real-time transmission of deep-sea data

Beijing, June 19 Chinese scientists on Monday announced they had realised the real-time transmission of deep-sea data for more than 190 straight days, a world record. During an expedition to the west Pacific at the end of last year, researchers with the Institute of Oceanology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences realised the real-time transmission of deep-sea data after improving the subsurface buoy observation network, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.