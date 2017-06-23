China ready to support Ghana's economic transformation - Chinese VP
The Vice President of the People's Republic of China, H.E Li Yuanchao, has announced his country's preparedness to partner Ghana to undertake a massive transformation of her economy. Speaking at a State Reception for his Ghanaian counterpart, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, H.E Yuanchao said China stands ready to pass on knowledge, expertise and assistance to Ghana to facilitate the transformation agenda of the Nana Akufo-Addo government.
