China punishes more than 30 people over deadly power plant blast - Xinhua

SHANGHAI: More than 30 people have been punished over a power plant blast that killed 22 people in central China last year and 14 more are awaiting trial, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. The power plant blast in Dangyang city in central Hubei in August 2016 occurred on the eve of the first anniversary marking massive Tianjin explosions that spurred government efforts to improve industrial safety.

