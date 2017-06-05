China, Pakistan investigate IS claim ...

China, Pakistan investigate IS claim 2 Chinese were killed

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

China and Pakistan said they are investigating the Islamic State group's claim that two Chinese teachers kidnapped in Pakistan have been killed. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told the official Xinhua News Agency Friday that the government was seeking information from Pakistani authorities.

Chicago, IL

