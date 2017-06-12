China overturns rejections of 9 Trump...

China overturns rejections of 9 Trump trademarks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this March 8, 2017, file photo, some of the Trump trademarks approved by the Chinese government are displayed on the trademark office's website in Beijing, China. Beijing has reversed itself on 9 Trump trademarks, granting preliminary approval for marks covering salon services and socks, among other things, that it initially rejected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... 2 hr Artimus 4
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC