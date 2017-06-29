China offers PH P500M worth of military equipment to fight terror
China has offered more than P500 million worth of military equipment to augment the Philippine arsenal in battling Islamic State-linked militants. President Duterte has expressed gratitude to China for the latest military assistance especially in time of the country's need during the turnover ceremony held in Clark, Pampnaga.
