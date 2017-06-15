China landslide: Desperate search for...

China landslide: Desperate search for survivors continues

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WOI

About a thousand rescuers are searching through rubble to find 118 people missing after a landslide devastated their village in Sichuan province, southwestern China. The missing range from an 80-year-old man to a girl aged just two and a half, according to a list released by Aba Prefecture's government, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09) Jun 19 Dementia mental c... 36
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,066 • Total comments across all topics: 282,007,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC