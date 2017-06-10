China, Kyrgyzstan border forces hold ...

China, Kyrgyzstan border forces hold exercises to stop arms smuggling

BEIJING: Chinese and Kyrgyzstan border forces held exercises on Tuesday in China's Xinjiang region to bolster defences against the smuggling of weapons, China's state media reported. China has stepped up security in Xinjiang in its far west amid fears of attacks by militants from the mostly Muslim Uighur ethnic minority.

