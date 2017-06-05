China, Kazakhstan sign cooperation de...

China, Kazakhstan sign cooperation deals worth over $8 billion

Astana, June 10 Chinese and Kazakh enterprises and financial institutions have signed at least 24 deals worth more than $8 billion during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Kazakhstan, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Friday. Both sides agreed to push for the progress in cooperation in energy, mining, chemical industry, mechanical manufacturing, agriculture and infrastructure, said Zhong, Xinhua reported.



