China is looking to build a submersible surface ship with guided missiles, and it looks crazy

Chinese Navy submarines and warships take part in an international fleet review to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army Navy in Qingdao, Shandong province, on April 23, 2009. The Chinese navy may be putting a new spin on a classic warship: It's looking into the possibility of giving missile-laden arsenal ships submersible properties, enabling them to hide stockpiles of missiles, undetectable to radar, below the ocean surface.

