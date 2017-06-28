China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in B...

China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries

As Elon Musk races to finish building the world's biggest battery factory in the Nevada desert, China is poised to leave him in the dust. Chinese companies have plans for additional factories with the capacity to pump out more than 120 gigawatt-hours a year by 2021, according to a report published this week by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Chicago, IL

