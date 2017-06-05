China investors flood into Hong Kong ...

China investors flood into Hong Kong stocks as policy tightens at home

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

SHANGHAI, June 9 Chinese money has helped Hong Kong stocks power to near two-year highs just when mainland markets appear to have stalled on China's slowing economic growth and policy tightening. The divergence in flows via the "Connect" schemes between the two markets became prominent in recent months with the Hong Kong leg seeing much greater usage compared with China-bound traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... 6 hr Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
News Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting May 13 Solarman 1
News For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13) May '17 satan 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,549 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC