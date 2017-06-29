China frees 3 labor abuse activists

10 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The three Chinese investigators who went undercover at a factory that made Ivanka Trump shoes walked out of a Chinese police station Wednesday after a month behind bars, but face an uncertain future and threat of a trial. Chinese authorities released the three on bail after they allegedly broke the law by using secret cameras and listening devices.

Chicago, IL

