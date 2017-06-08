China Focus: BRICS media united on action plan
The BRICS Media Forum concluded Thursday after leaders of 27 organizations agreed on an action plan to boost media cooperation. The Action Plan Promoting BRICS Media Cooperation noted that the content, depth and breadth of BRICS media cooperation should be expanded and deepened in accordance to the needs of BRICS nations.
