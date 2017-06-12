China fines Emirates after plane flew...

China fines Emirates after plane flew at wrong height

22 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

China's civil aviation authority fined Dubai-based Emirates airline and barred it from adding new routes in the country over the next six months after two of its flights were cited for unsafe operations. An Emirates plane on April 17 flew at the wrong height, and a plane on May 18 temporarily lost contact with air traffic control, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

