China factory for Ivanka Trump brand shoes criticized for labor violations File photo taken in June 2017 shows men at the entrance gate of a Huajian Group shoe factory in Ganzhou, in southeastern China's Jiangxi Province. A China factory that has produced shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand and other U.S. companies is the worst labor rule violator among dozens of similar production facilities checked by undercover investigators, an advocacy organization said Wednesday.

