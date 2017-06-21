China factory for Ivanka Trump brand ...

China factory for Ivanka Trump brand shoes criticized for labor violations

USA Today

China factory for Ivanka Trump brand shoes criticized for labor violations China factory that has produced Ivanka Trump brand shoes criticized for labor violations Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tPCVTT File photo taken in June 2017 shows men at the entrance gate of a Huajian Group shoe factory in Ganzhou, in southeastern China's Jiangxi Province. A China factory that has produced shoes for the Ivanka Trump brand and other U.S. companies is the worst labor rule violator among dozens of similar production facilities checked by undercover investigators, an advocacy organization said Wednesday.

