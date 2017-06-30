China exposes US$120 million local government debt scandal

Beijing vows to punish officials involved in using taxpayers' money to pay off debts incurred by authorities in central China city A fresh scandal involving 818 million yuan of murky local government debt has been exposed by China's finance ministry, in another demonstration of Beijing's determination to clean up the troublesome sector. The municipal government of Zhumadian, a city in central China's Henan province, is the latest to be caught out by the central government for borrowing irregularities.

