China detains three over zinc-laden waste dumped into river

China has detained three people suspected to be responsible for the discharge into a river of industrial waste water containing 180 times the maximum safe amount of zinc, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday. The detentions of a factory owner and two managers followed an inspection in Linhai city, in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, that revealed the dumping of unprocessed waste water by a plant making auto repair tools, Xinhua said.

