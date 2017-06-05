China detains three over zinc-laden waste dumped into river
China has detained three people suspected to be responsible for the discharge into a river of industrial waste water containing 180 times the maximum safe amount of zinc, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday. The detentions of a factory owner and two managers followed an inspection in Linhai city, in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, that revealed the dumping of unprocessed waste water by a plant making auto repair tools, Xinhua said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Fri
|Wondering
|7
|Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June
|Jun 4
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May '17
|satan
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC