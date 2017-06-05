China detains three over zinc-laden w...

China detains three over zinc-laden waste dumped into river

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China has detained three people suspected to be responsible for the discharge into a river of industrial waste water containing 180 times the maximum safe amount of zinc, state news agency Xinhua said on Saturday. The detentions of a factory owner and two managers followed an inspection in Linhai city, in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang, that revealed the dumping of unprocessed waste water by a plant making auto repair tools, Xinhua said.

