China bans more synthetic opioids bla...

China bans more synthetic opioids blamed for US drug deaths

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Deng Ming, deputy director of the National Narcotics Control Commission listens a question by Justin Schoeman from U.S. drug enforcement administration base in Beijing, during the National Anti-drug Committee briefing at a hotel in Beijing, Monday, June 19, 2017. China has announced it is banning a deadly synthetic opioid called U-47700 and three other synthetic drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Sat Dahlonega resident 1
News Nine Chinese gay, transgender couples to tie th... Jun 14 Artimus 2
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News Kentucky Arts Council to feature Hong May, June Jun 4 Guy from Latonia 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 1
News China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job Jun 1 Over Priced Cruze 4
News German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07) May 23 namredipsobla 3,913
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,870,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC