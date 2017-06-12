China bans more synthetic opioids blamed for US drug deaths

Deng Ming, deputy director of the National Narcotics Control Commission listens a question by Justin Schoeman from U.S. drug enforcement administration base in Beijing, during the National Anti-drug Committee briefing at a hotel in Beijing, Monday, June 19, 2017. China has announced it is banning a deadly synthetic opioid called U-47700 and three other synthetic drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.