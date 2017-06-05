China and California Forge Pact to Fi...

China and California Forge Pact to Fight Climate Change

14 hrs ago Read more: China Digital Times

California Governor Jerry Brown recently concluded a trip to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping, traveled to Chengdu and Jiangsu, signed clean energy pacts, and promoted cooperation between clean tech companies in California and China. James West at Mother Jones outlines Brown's activities in China : He signed climate pacts with regional officials in Chinese provinces Jiangsu and Sichuan, met a slew of Chinese government ministers, and inked a major agreement with the central government to boost direct China-California cooperation on renewable energy, zero-emission vehicles, and low-carbon cities.

Chicago, IL

