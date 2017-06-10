Cheongju airport resumes flights to China suspended after THAAD row
Cheongju International Airport, which serves air traffic in central South Korea, has resumed flights to China that were suspended after the US missile defense deployment row, the regional government said Sunday. According to North Chungcheong Province, China Southern Airlines resumed the Cheongju-Yanji route on May 3 and is operating three weekly flights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Fri
|Willis
|2
|China's Buick Velite 5 is a Volt with a nose job
|Jun 1
|Over Priced Cruze
|4
|German Bishops Rile Holocaust Memorial (Mar '07)
|May 23
|namredipsobla
|3,913
|Gov. Brown to Visit China for Clean Energy Meeting
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|For Asian Undocumented Immigrants, a Life of Se... (May '13)
|May 9
|satan
|14
|British politician calls on Chinese community t...
|Apr '17
|slumdog indians
|7
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Apr '17
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC