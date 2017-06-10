Cheongju airport resumes flights to C...

Cheongju airport resumes flights to China suspended after THAAD row

Read more: Korea Herald

Cheongju International Airport, which serves air traffic in central South Korea, has resumed flights to China that were suspended after the US missile defense deployment row, the regional government said Sunday. According to North Chungcheong Province, China Southern Airlines resumed the Cheongju-Yanji route on May 3 and is operating three weekly flights.

Chicago, IL

