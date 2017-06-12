Can A China-HK Bond Connect Attract F...

Can A China-HK Bond Connect Attract Foreign Investors?

Beijing and Hong Kong have approved a new cross-border bond trading program, called bond connect, hoping to attract a new wave of foreign investors to buy Chinese onshore bonds. The platform is similar in theory but differs in execution to the existing stock connect between Hong Kong and the mainland, which allows foreign investors to purchase mainland stocks.

