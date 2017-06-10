Billionaire Anbang boss stopped from ...

Billionaire Anbang boss stopped from leaving China

Wu Xiaohui , billionaire chairman of the acquisitive Chinese insurer Anbang , has been prevented from leaving China, according to four people who have had business dealings with him. Anbang has emerged as one of the most active Chinese companies overseas, purchasing $6bn in assets abroad in 2016 alone, but its ambitions have recently been curtailed by Beijing's efforts to clamp down on capital flight, while the company is simultaneously embroiled in a fierce tussle for power between political factions.

Chicago, IL

