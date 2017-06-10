Automotive vehicles major source of air pollution in China

Beijing, June 4 Automotive vehicles have emerged as a major source of China's air pollution, a new report released by the Ministry of Environmental Protection said on Saturday. China had 295 million automotive vehicles on its roads as of the end of last year, emitting pollutants weighing about 44.725 million tonnes, down 1.3 per cent year on year, Xinhua reported.

